stock photo similar to Amarelo
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Amarelo

Amarelo is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Amarelo is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Brazilian Seed Company, the average price of Amarelo typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Amarelo’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Amarelo, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Amarelo

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Amarelo products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Amarelo near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight