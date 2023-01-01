Amazeballs
Amazeballs is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Kush and Silver Haze. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Amazeballs is known to have a THC content of around 18%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by an unknown breeder, Amazeballs features Limonene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Amazeballs typically ranges from $10-$12 per gram. We are still learning about Amazeballs' effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Amazeballs, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
