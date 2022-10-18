Ambulance
Ambulance effects are mostly calming.
Ambulance potency is higher THC than average.
Ambulance is a hybrid marijuana strain originally bred by 303 Seeds. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Ambulance - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Ambulance sensations
Ambulance helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 66% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 66% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
