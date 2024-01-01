stock photo similar to Apple Frosting
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Apple Frosting

Apple Frosting is a hybrid weed strain bred by Happy Dreams Genetics and grown by Maven Genetics, made from a genetic cross of Humboldt Frost x Humboldt Gelato Bx3 x Triple OG. It grows into dense buds in shades of purple, magenta and light green with thick white trichomes. Apple Frosting has piney, earthy, sweet, and fruity terps with a balance of effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apple Frosting, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Apple Frosting

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Apple Frosting products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Apple Frosting near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Apple Frosting strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight

Apple Frosting strain genetics