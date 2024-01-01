stock photo similar to Apple Frosting
Apple Frosting
Apple Frosting is a hybrid weed strain bred by Happy Dreams Genetics and grown by Maven Genetics, made from a genetic cross of Humboldt Frost x Humboldt Gelato Bx3 x Triple OG. It grows into dense buds in shades of purple, magenta and light green with thick white trichomes. Apple Frosting has piney, earthy, sweet, and fruity terps with a balance of effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apple Frosting, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
