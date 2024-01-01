stock photo similar to Apple Strudel
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Apple Strudel

Apple Strudel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Strudel and Sour Apple Killer. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Apple Strudel is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Raw Genetics, the average price of Apple Strudel typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Apple Strudel’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apple Strudel, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Apple Strudel

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Apple Strudel products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Apple Strudel near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight