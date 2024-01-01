Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 29%CBD 1%

Apple Strudel Auto

Apple Strudel Auto is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds. This is a strain that grows fast and tall into plants with robust and plentiful colas, and can withstand high-stress training. Apple Strudel Auto is a happy, uplifting strain that tastes like its namesake dessert wth sweet, tart, and apple terps. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apple Strudel Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

