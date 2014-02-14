ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Asian Fantasy
Sativa

4.2 55 reviews

Asian Fantasy

Asian Fantasy

After repeated rumors that this strain suffered extinction thanks to a secretive breeder, enough sightings occur regularly to ensure that while rare, the Asian Fantasy strain does still exist. Its genetics, however, remain a mystery. What’s clear is that this strain has a healthy dose of sativa in it that will get ideas and creativity flowing. It’s also a beauty, with large, curled buds that have a covering of brick red hairs. The flowers emit a sweet and sour fragrance while the taste has a healthy dose of spice.

Effects

43 people reported 314 effects
Creative 58%
Happy 46%
Uplifted 46%
Energetic 41%
Euphoric 41%
Stress 39%
Depression 23%
Anxiety 20%
Pain 13%
Fatigue 11%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%

Reviews

55

Avatar for mrwizard7
Member since 2012
This stuff is great for gaming and watching movies, even maybe for going out. I was able to stay attentive and didn't fall asleep for once. The downside for me was the red eyes. So red I could hardly see any white and they felt like they were literally going to pop out of my head, still enjoyed it t...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHungry
Avatar for TheDutchess420
Member since 2015
Dreaming of potency and a Sativa that won't make you feel jittery? We've got exactly what you're looking for. Flavorful and smooth, with a gradual cerebral high, Asia Fantasy CO2 Crumble will have you feeling like you're on a nice vacation from anxiety and stress. Though it's exact genetics are ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for aliscia.scheinrocker
Member since 2013
Asian Fantasy was a very good choice for what I needed when down to a solid Indica. Very good for stress, pain, relaxing, sleeping, eating, and soothing for those who may ADD/ADHD. Earthy notes with trix our kids fruity flavors. Great price 8gr. for 50. The Coachella Valley, thank you for the I...
ArousedFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for lazytoke
Member since 2011
this strain smells and taste so good with a more sativa buzz to it
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for OGLucas420
Member since 2015
It's amazing, purple and green hues covering the buds. Nice and not to stand me with an overpowering grape almost koolaid smell and flavor. The great sedative hi will keep you feeling alright all afternoon. The Asian fantasy strain I had was definitely a hybrid indica dominant
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
