After repeated rumors that this strain suffered extinction thanks to a secretive breeder, enough sightings occur regularly to ensure that while rare, the Asian Fantasy strain does still exist. Its genetics, however, remain a mystery. What’s clear is that this strain has a healthy dose of sativa in it that will get ideas and creativity flowing. It’s also a beauty, with large, curled buds that have a covering of brick red hairs. The flowers emit a sweet and sour fragrance while the taste has a healthy dose of spice.
