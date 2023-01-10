Back to Banana
Back to Banana effects are mostly energizing.
Back to Banana potency is higher THC than average.
Back to Banana is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, uplifted, and euphoric. Back to Banana has 33% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Back to Banana, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
