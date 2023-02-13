THC 24%CBG 1%Caryophyllene
Bahama Blizzard effects are mostly calming.
Bahama Blizzard potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Bahama Blizzard is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Bahama Blizzard has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Bahama Blizzard, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Bahama Blizzard
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Bahama Blizzard strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bahama Blizzard products near you
Similar to Bahama Blizzard near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—