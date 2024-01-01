stock photo similar to Bahama Breeze
Hybrid

Bahama Breeze

  • Bahama Breeze effects are mostly energizing.

Bahama Breeze is a 60% sativa and 40% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bahama Mama and Bahama Blizzard. This strain is a tropical and refreshing hybrid that offers a stimulating and euphoric high. Bahama Breeze has a fruity and floral aroma with hints of passionfruit and banana. The buds are fluffy and colorful, with light green and orange hues. Bahama Breeze is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bahama Breeze effects include energeticcreative, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bahama Breeze when dealing with symptoms associated with fatiguedepression, and stress. Bred by Airo Brands, Bahama Breeze features flavors like tropicalbanana, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Bahama Breeze typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tropical and refreshing hybrid that can help you feel energetic and creative, Bahama Breeze might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bahama Breeze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Bahama Breeze strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Giggly

Hungry

Bahama Breeze strain reviews3

