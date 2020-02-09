ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bakers Delight
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Bakers Delight
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

5 2 reviews

Bakers Delight

Bakers Delight

A dessert treat, Bakers Delight from DNA Genetics is a cross between GSC and Sorbet. The strain produces buds reminiscent of Cookies, while the aroma is sweet and dank with Sorbet qualities. Buds are bulbous and dense with light green and purple hues interlaced with dark orange pistils. The high is great for checking things off your to-do list, providing calm and focus to give you the ability to make even laundry enjoyable.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2

write a review

Find Bakers Delight nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Bakers Delight nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Bakers Delight

Products with Bakers Delight

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Bakers Delight nearby.

Most popular in