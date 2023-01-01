Banana Glue
Banana Glue is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Banana with Glue to create a dessert of a strain. Banana Glue features effects that will make your entire body buzz. This strain has an aroma that smells gassy with undertones of chocolate and lemon. Growers say Banana Glue comes in dense nugs that are covered in trichomes.
Banana Glue strain effects
Banana Glue strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
