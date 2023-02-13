Banana Pie #14 effects are mostly calming.
Banana Pie #14 potency is higher THC than average.
Banana Pie #14 is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, tingly, and hungry. Banana Pie #14 has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Banana Pie #14, before let us know! Leave a review.
Banana Pie #14 strain effects
Banana Pie #14 strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 20% of people say it helps with Anorexia
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
