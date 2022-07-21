Buy Banana Treez weed near you
Banana Treez potency is higher THC than average.
Banana Treez is a balanced hybrid strain made by crossing Banana OG and Lemon Burst. The effects of this strain are believed to be euphoric and tingly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Banana Treez, before, let us know and leave a review. Buds are often a bright yellow-green, with sparkling trichomes. Banana Treez often exhibits 25% THC or more. The dominant terpene is limonene, with a fruity, sweet aroma that tastes anxiety and creative pursuits. The original breeder of Banana Treez is Rythm.
