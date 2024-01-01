stock photo similar to Banana Zkittlez
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Banana Zkittlez

Banana Zkittlez is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Punch and Zkittlez. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Banana Zkittlez is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, the average price of Banana Zkittlez typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Banana Zkittlez’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Zkittlez, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



