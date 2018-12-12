ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bangi Haze by Ace Seeds is an energetic sativa with old world genetics. An F8 stabilized cross of Congolese and Nepalese, these resilient landrace genetics give the strain strong resistance to both mold and cold climates, which make it a suitable choice for outdoor growers. This stimulating flower emits an intoxicating floral aroma with pronounced notes of lemon and anise. Utilize Bangi Haze to stimulate the body and promote activity. 

A very pungent and powerfull strain. Very energising and mentaly stimulating. Skunky jet fuel.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Picked this as the first strain I would grow, now that Cannabis is legal in Canada. I absolutely love it, both phenos I ended up with have a smell that's a combination of skunk, coffee and fruit. The high is very cerebral and uplifting, but ends with a relaxing body buzz, I usually start to zone out...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
It have a nice aroma and taste on fresh inhale. Work its magic rapid, reaching the high point within 10 minutes and lingers, albeit softer, for awhile before having to lit the flower, dab or concentrate again. For creative purposes, it does help you focus as most sativas but doesnt unlock that part ...
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHungry
Lineage

Strain parent
Nepalese
parent
Strain
Bangi Haze

