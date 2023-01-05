BC Kush
BC Kush effects are mostly calming.
BC Kush potency is higher THC than average.
BC Kush is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, talkative, and hungry. BC Kush has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, BC Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to BC Kush
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
BC Kush sensations
BC Kush helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 40% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop BC Kush products near you
Similar to BC Kush near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—