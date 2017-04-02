ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bediol
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Bediol

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.7 14 reviews

Bediol

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 14 reviews

Bediol

Bediol by Canadian LP Bedrocan is a sativa-dominant strain with a balanced cannabinoid profile of 6.5% THC and 8% CBD. This almost even split caters to a variety of patient needs, including relief of pain, inflammation, anxiety, and nausea. Due to its heightened levels of CBD, Bediol provides a subdued high that is less euphoric and more relaxing. Still, those sensitive to THC should mind their dose. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

14

Show all

Avatar for jbitts
Member since 2017
amazing medical strain due to its high cbd levels. Perfect for all day use. Nice spicey lemon profile.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Captain_Mads
Member since 2016
Absolutely amazing Sativa!! This was the very first strain that I had ever tried from Bedrocan (Canadian LP) and Bediol made quite the first impression. The high CBD % lured me in, and the gorgeous mango (myrcene) smell made me a devout user. When smoked or vaped, Bediol has a definite citrus taste;...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for ganjagod365
Member since 2017
Very effective against nausea! In my opinion a great daytime medicine that don't make me sleepy. I also know about patients experiencing relief of inner stress and psychical traumas. Due to high relatively high CBD it also calms skin irritations and psoriasis. Highly recommended! After trying a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for aidenhanson12
Member since 2017
Bediol is one of my favorite strains from Tweed. It is a nice uplifting high that isn't overbearing. The bud is deffenitly on that you can spot from a mile away with its citrus and earthy smell.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGigglyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for jbitts
Member since 2017
amazing strain, very high cbd levels and perfect for all day usage.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxedTalkative
more reviews
write a review

Find Bediol nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Bediol nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Bediol

Products with Bediol

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Bediol nearby.

Most popular in