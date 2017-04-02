Bediol by Canadian LP Bedrocan is a sativa-dominant strain with a balanced cannabinoid profile of 6.5% THC and 8% CBD. This almost even split caters to a variety of patient needs, including relief of pain, inflammation, anxiety, and nausea. Due to its heightened levels of CBD, Bediol provides a subdued high that is less euphoric and more relaxing. Still, those sensitive to THC should mind their dose.
