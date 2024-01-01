Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Bee Jelly

Bee Jelly is a buzzy indica strain from TangoJack Cannabis. By crossing Biscotti and Gelatti, Bee Jelly oozes with old-school gas terps and a sedating body high to match. These buds have calyx fuzz, and leaves in both green and bright purple that tangle with orange hairs. Expect a sweet spot for THC and seeing the world through honey-colored glasses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bee Jelly, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



