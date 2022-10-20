Berry Cream Puff
Berry Cream Puff potency is higher THC than average.
Berry Cream Puff is a cannabis strain that combines Cake Crasher with an unknown strain. Berry Cream Puff is a sativa released in 2022 by Pure Sunfarms. This strain smells like berry, gas, and dairy from the terpenes caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool. Its vibrant buds don flecks of purple hidden beneath a rich frosting of trichomes.
