ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Big Buddha’s King Kong
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Big Buddha’s King Kong
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4 1 reviews

Big Buddha’s King Kong

Big Buddha’s King Kong

Big Buddha’s King Kong is a cross of Original Glue, White Widow, and Big Buddha Cheese. This strain boasts a deliciously fruity and sour OG aroma that’s backed by a sweet and sour chocolate kush flavor profile. With such powerful parent strains, Big Buddha’s King Kong not only tastes great, but also gets you exceptionally stoned.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

Show all

Avatar for D1on
Member since 2019
Nice aroma with a good smooth taste.. Cheesy with a earthy after taste.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
write a review

Find Big Buddha’s King Kong nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Big Buddha’s King Kong nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Big Buddha Cheese
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Big Buddha’s King Kong

Products with Big Buddha’s King Kong

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Big Buddha’s King Kong nearby.