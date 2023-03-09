Big Lemon reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Big Lemon.
Big Lemon strain effects
Big Lemon strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Big Lemon reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to Big Lemon
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in