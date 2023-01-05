Big Love
Big Love effects are mostly calming.
Big Love is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, creative, and tingly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Big Love, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Big Love
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Big Love sensations
Big Love helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Big Love products near you
Similar to Big Love near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—