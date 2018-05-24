Big Sur Holy Bud is a sativa bred by Bodhi Seeds. This plant has an indica structure, with purple/pink hued buds that offer a blueberry, menthol aroma and effects true to its sativa heritage. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
30
Find Big Sur Holy Bud nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Big Sur Holy Bud nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Big Sur Holy Bud
Hang tight. We're looking for Big Sur Holy Bud nearby.