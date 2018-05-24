ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4 30 reviews

Big Sur Holy Bud

aka Big Sur Holy Weed, BSHB, BSHW

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 30 reviews

Big Sur Holy Bud

Big Sur Holy Bud is a sativa bred by Bodhi Seeds. This plant has an indica structure, with purple/pink hued buds that offer a blueberrymenthol aroma and effects true to its sativa heritage. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors.

Effects

22 people reported 169 effects
Happy 68%
Uplifted 59%
Relaxed 50%
Energetic 45%
Euphoric 45%
Stress 54%
Depression 45%
Pain 31%
Anxiety 27%
Muscle spasms 22%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 13%

Reviews

30

Similar strains

Lineage

Strain
Big Sur Holy Bud
Strain child
Jurassic Purp
child

