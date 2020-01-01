ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Jurassic Purp from Salyer Genetics is a cross of Cherry Pie and Big Sur Holy Weed x Lil Purp. This THC-dominant strain features passionfruit-like flavors of grapefruit and pineapple complemented by a musky gas, and it has light green flowers with dark purple accents and pink pistils.

Lineage

Big Sur Holy Bud
Cherry Pie
Jurassic Purp

