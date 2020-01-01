Jurassic Purp from Salyer Genetics is a cross of Cherry Pie and Big Sur Holy Weed x Lil Purp. This THC-dominant strain features passionfruit-like flavors of grapefruit and pineapple complemented by a musky gas, and it has light green flowers with dark purple accents and pink pistils.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
Find Jurassic Purp nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Jurassic Purp nearby.
Lineage
Products with Jurassic Purp
Hang tight. We're looking for Jurassic Purp nearby.