stock photo similar to Birthday Funk
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Birthday Funk

Birthday Funk is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Goji Dawg and Birthday Cake. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Birthday Funk is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, the average price of Birthday Funk typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Birthday Funk’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Birthday Funk, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Birthday Funk

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Birthday Funk products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Birthday Funk near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight