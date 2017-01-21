ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Birthday Cake Kush

Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Birthday Cake Kush
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Birthday Cake Kush, also known as Wedding Cake or just Birthday Cake, is an indica-dominant hybrid with strong body effects and sweet cake-like flavor. As decadent as its Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie parent strains, Birthday Cake Kush buds bloom with a crystalline icing of THC-rich resin. Like any dessert, Birthday Cake Kush is the perfect way to end your day, with deeply relaxing effects that soothe the body without sedating the mind. This strain is preferred by patients treating pain, anxiety, appetite loss, inflammation, and headaches.

Relaxed 61%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 41%
Uplifted 28%
Sleepy 23%
Stress 31%
Anxiety 25%
Depression 22%
Pain 21%
Insomnia 16%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 11%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Birthday Cake Kush

