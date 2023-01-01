Black African Magic
Black African Magic is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown African landrace strains. This strain is a creation of The Seed Connect, a brand known for producing rare and potent strains. Black African Magic is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a psychedelic high. Leafly customers tell us Black African Magic effects include energy, euphoria, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Black African Magic when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and fatigue. Bred by The Seed Connect, Black African Magic features flavors like earthy, woody, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown, but it may have some limonene or caryophyllene content. The average price of Black African Magic typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Black African Magic is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and uplifting smoking experience. It has dense and dark green buds that are covered with orange hairs and frosty trichomes. The aroma of this strain is earthy and woody, with hints of citrus and pine. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black African Magic, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
