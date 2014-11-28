ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.2 70 reviews

Black Diesel

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 70 reviews

Black Diesel

This infamous sativa strain is the proud winner of multiple Cannabis Cups, solidifying its regal position within the cannabis world. Bred using the genetics of NYC Diesel, Black Diesel’s dense purple flowers have not only an impressive appearance, but also an intense, favorable pungence with sour and fruity undertones. Bred by Advanced Seeds, this plant struggles with mold resistance but compensates with a high yield and THC content. Although Black Diesel produces some traditionally indica effects, patients often find this strain to be well-balanced, beginning with an intense sativa onset followed by a heavy-lidded indica lull.

Effects

49 people reported 390 effects
Euphoric 57%
Uplifted 57%
Happy 51%
Energetic 40%
Relaxed 40%
Stress 48%
Pain 36%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 32%
Fatigue 24%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 16%
Anxious 6%
Headache 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

70

Avatar for DuctTapeTheory
Member since 2011
This is a Black Domina and Sour Diesel cross. The smell is sweet and fruity. The smoke is rich and flavorful, sweet with a strong spicy finish. The buzz is dynamic. It begins with a nice head effect, focused and creative. After 20 to 30 minutes the body buzz emerges. It is a nicely balanced hybrid...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for boreiasveibesamim
Member since 2013
Great daytime bud. If particular lazy by habit, has the effect of inspiring one to get up and dance.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for catswhokill
Member since 2015
love the dark purple nugs. very deep purple. relaxing. uplifting. chill. happy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for OliviaORourke
Member since 2016
I wouldn't smoke this strain if I had a busy day ahead of me... Overall I really enjoy the taste. It has beautiful dark buds. I have found it very beneficial for my physical pain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for PabloEChavez
Member since 2014
Grade A type of weed. As soon as you inhale you can taste literally, black diesel, amazing uplift gets you on your zone, very relaxed & thought-full effect.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Strain
Black Diesel

Products with Black Diesel

