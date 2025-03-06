Black Patronus reviews
March 6, 2025
Sativa dominate and really pretty purple color! Great body high and almost energetic/focused. Nice and smooth
June 16, 2025
Dare I call anything magic these days… but this beautiful bud is just delicious to smoke. I cannot even begin to describe the feelings of euphoria and supercharged energy you get from this. I’m not kidding when I say BUY IT ALL when you run across this beauty. You can thank me later.
April 21, 2025
Out of body experience. This hybrid is sativa leaning, but relaxing. It feels like you’re in a dream. The buds are dark indigo tinted and smell sweet and fresh, like mint. The taste is cool and sweet, like vanilla.