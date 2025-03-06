Black Patronus
BlP
Hybrid
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Woody
Black Patronus effects are mostly energizing.
Black Patronus is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Black Patronus is a cross of the strains RS-11 x Falcon 9. Black Patronus is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Black Patronus is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.
Black Patronus strain reviews(3)
h........2
March 6, 2025
Energetic
Focused
h........e
June 16, 2025
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
a........7
April 21, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed