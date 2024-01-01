stock photo similar to Black Zruntz
Hybrid

Black Zruntz

Black Zruntz is a weed strain from the breeder Terphogz, makers of the Original Z line. Black Zruntz is a cross of Zruntz x Black H.O.G. The Terphogz say it's a 60% indica hybrid that grows well indoors or outdoor, and it has a medium-to-high flower yield, with a moderate hash yield. Leave a review.

