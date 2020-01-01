ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blanco Berry Kush
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Blanco Berry Kush
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Blanco Berry Kush

Blanco Berry Kush

Blanco Berry Kush is a cross by Gage Green Group of White Kush and Blackberry Pie, two of their own in-house strains. With a purple and magenta color profile alongside stark white trichomes, Blanco Berry Kush offers a coffee and berry smell that is as enticing as its sounds. It has a great bag appeal and aroma, but its true beauty comes from its relaxing high that goes for hours on end.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Blanco Berry Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blanco Berry Kush nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Blackberry Pie
parent
Second strain parent
White Kush
parent
Strain
Blanco Berry Kush

Products with Blanco Berry Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blanco Berry Kush nearby.

Most popular in