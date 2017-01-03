White Kush is the dreamy daughter of Afghan Kush and White Widow. A powerful indica, this strain will put you to sleep in a hurry. Taking after its kush heritage, White Kush features a strong and incredibly pungent aroma and is the perfect strain for relaxation and stress relief, great for winding down at the end of the day. Typically flowering between 8-10 weeks, this strain is good for both indoor and outdoor cultivation.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
96
Slayarj
vitaman
micahalleckna22
Eric420
ALittleGrass
Find White Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry White Kush nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with White Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for White Kush nearby.