  3. Blackberry Pie
Hybrid

4.6 18 reviews

Blackberry Pie

Blackberry Pie

Blackberry Pie is a hybrid cross of Jojorizo’s Blackberry Widow and a Crystal Locomotive created by Gage Green Genetics. This hybrid is easy to grow and all phenotypes present the potency and high resin content you would expect given its White Widow and Trainwreck heritage. A beautiful and aromatic plant featuring flowers with deep purple hues and ample trichomes, Blackberry Pie offers a nice blend of heady euphoria with a medicinal body high.

Lineage

Strain
Blackberry Pie
Strain child
Blanco Berry Kush
child

New Strains Alert: Butter OG, Blackberry Pie, Khufu, Mammoth, and More
Most popular in