Bleu Wip, also known as B Dubbs and Blue Waffles, is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by ARK Genetics in 2024, and made from a genetic cross of London Mint Cakes x Blueberry Muffins. This strain has intensely arousing and tingling effects, with a palate of sweet blueberries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cosmic Apple, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.