Blizzard Bush by Greenpoint Seeds is a resinous hybrid cross of Pura Vida and Stardawg. This beautiful strain’s copious coating of resin gives the plant’s lush foliage a diamond-like shimmer. It offers larger-than-average yields with creamy marshmallow aromas smeared with fuel and, oddly enough, cured meats. Enjoy Blizzard Bush’s mood elevation and stress relief throughout the day to combat lethargy and depression.
