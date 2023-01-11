Blue Angel Cookies effects are mostly calming.
Blue Angel Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Blue Angel Cookies is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, energetic, and focused. Blue Angel Cookies has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Blue Angel Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Blue Angel Cookies
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Blue Angel Cookies strain effects
Blue Angel Cookies strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Blue Angel Cookies products near you
Similar to Blue Angel Cookies near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—