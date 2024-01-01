Blue Brick Road
aka Blueberry Brick Road, Blue Dream Road
Blue Brick Road is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Dream and Yellow Brick Road. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Blue Brick Road is 19.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Blue Brick Road typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blue Brick Road’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Brick Road, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
