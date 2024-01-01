stock photo similar to Blue Brick Road
HybridTHC 19.5%CBD

Blue Brick Road

aka Blueberry Brick Road, Blue Dream Road

Blue Brick Road is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Dream and Yellow Brick Road. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Blue Brick Road is 19.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Blue Brick Road typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blue Brick Road’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Brick Road, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



