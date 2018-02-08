Blue Iguana by Mosca Seeds is a hybrid mashup of Mosca’s award-winning Double Dutch mother and Old Time Moonshine father. This medium-sized plant has a branchy morphology and can benefit from a slightly longer vegetative cycle, leading to large, healthy colas throughout. Its bud structure helped give this strain its name, with buds resembling a large, well-fed iguana. Blue Iguana emits skunky, tar, and earthy aromas that may be challenging on the nose, but exciting on the palate.
