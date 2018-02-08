ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Iguana

Blue Iguana by Mosca Seeds is a hybrid mashup of Mosca’s award-winning Double Dutch mother and Old Time Moonshine father. This medium-sized plant has a branchy morphology and can benefit from a slightly longer vegetative cycle, leading to large, healthy colas throughout. Its bud structure helped give this strain its name, with buds resembling a large, well-fed iguana. Blue Iguana emits skunky, tar, and earthy aromas that may be challenging on the nose, but exciting on the palate.    

Avatar for mellowdramatic
Member since 2017
mega dry mouth - i need to have water on hand- but a very euphoric and uplifting day time strain !
Happy
Avatar for FARMCannabis
Member since 2015
Great concert strain! Vibrant and vivid. This strain was the perfect balance of euphoria, energy, and stress relief.
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Polecatt613
Member since 2013
Great hybrid, heavy indica phenos can be found in this strain also. Type of herb you can smoke a little in the day for relief and then double up at night for a couch lock, knock you out high. Stinky, Tasty herb.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Erikuh
Member since 2018
As someone who's prone to anxiety, this strain really brought it out for me. That said, this is very energizing, so for users who don't have anxiety issues it might work very well as a daytime smoke! Definitely got some major dry mouth so be sure to have water on hand.
EnergeticTalkative
Avatar for Ashout8930
Member since 2018
Blue iguana smells amazing. Beautiful buds, great day time buzz, relaxed and not out of it or too stoned. Great for cleaning :)
RelaxedUplifted
Double Dutch
Blue Iguana

