  3. Blue Mountain Fire
Sativa

4.1 10 reviews

Blue Mountain Fire

aka Blue Mountain, Jamaican Blue Mountain

Blue Mountain Fire

A sativa strain with Jamaican roots, Blue Mountain Fire is an invigorating, upbeat variety that coerces creativity and happy mindsets. When grown outdoors, Blue Mountain Fire can tower with impressive heights and yields. Its high-energy buzz is perfect for motivating the mind and fighting fatigue, but those prone to anxiety may feel overwhelmed by the fast-paced euphoria this sativa has to offer. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

10

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Jamaican
parent
Strain
Blue Mountain Fire

Most popular in