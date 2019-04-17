The Plug Seedbank crosses the potent Fire OG with Blue Sherbert to create Blue OG Sherbert. Blue OG Sherbert has strong effects and a flavorful terpene profile alongside beautiful dark and lime green buds. The spicy and earthy flavors come with blueberry undertones so try this strain out if you’re looking for something tasty and potent.
