Blue OG Sherbert

Blue OG Sherbert

The Plug Seedbank crosses the potent Fire OG with Blue Sherbert to create Blue OG Sherbert. Blue OG Sherbert has strong effects and a flavorful terpene profile alongside beautiful dark and lime green buds. The spicy and earthy flavors come with blueberry undertones so try this strain out if you’re looking for something tasty and potent.

Reviews

3

andersoncody728
Member since 2019
Fire!!!!
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticRelaxedTalkative
Lineage

First strain parent
Blue Sherbert
parent
Second strain parent
Fire OG
parent
Strain
Blue OG Sherbert

