Blue Tint
The weed strain Blue Tint descends from the mega-popular medical marijuana-era strain Blue Dream. Bred by The Bank Seed Hub, Blue Tint is Blue Dream x Lemon Kush Mints. This hybrid indica strain got Blue Dream’s blueberry note, but they swapped out the grassy Haze flavor for bubblegum, and a musky lemon finish. Blue Dream grows vigorously outside, and crosses like Blue Tint do, too.
