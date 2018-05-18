ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Wolf
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Blue Wolf
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.4 9 reviews

Blue Wolf

Blue Wolf

Blue Wolf by Wolf Genetics is a sativa-dominant combination of undisclosed parent strains and possibly some old school Haze genetics. It’s a fast-growing plant with some beneficial environmental resistances alongside a trainable structure. Wolf Genetics recommends topping and cropping this plant to improve vegetative growth, leading into a fruitful flowering cycle of 60 to 67 days. Blue Wolf is a heavy-yielding plant and sprouts gooey buds that reek of blueberry, citrus, and spices. Enjoy Blue Wolf’s powerful clear-headed cerebral high and mild physical effects for an uplifting and enjoyable mood booster. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

9

Show all

Avatar for bjf90
Member since 2017
Pretty intense head high, good strain if you need to get things done, otherwise it’s a little intense (coming from an indica stoner). I tried the Blue Wolf nug run sugar from Shattered Dreams Extracts
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedUplifted
Avatar for DsVid
Member since 2018
Absolutely hands down the best Sativa out there! An amazing bud to consume before an adventurous night out. Sharp, uplifting, sarcastic and crazy creative high in general. Recommend stacking up on this one! 💯
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for webpup
Member since 2014
Exactly as they describe, “sweet woody flavour” with a punch! Very good for ADHD, Tourette’s, depression, anxiety All of it is gone! I’m very talkative but I’m total control. Perfect wake and bake and very creative and focused! Definitely smoking again!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkative
write a review

Find Blue Wolf nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue Wolf nearby.

Products with Blue Wolf

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blue Wolf nearby.

Most popular in