Blueberry Bang Bang reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blueberry Bang Bang.
Blueberry Bang Bang strain effects
Blueberry Bang Bang strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 100% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
r........l
May 9, 2025
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
This is some loud blueberry, It's the most blueberry strain I've ever had, I've just been telling people it's 'blueberry' but really it's blueberry bang bang, I just don't want them to know the secret. This is really good stuff, it's gas. Very heavy blueberry terps. Skunky blueberry, so strong it's almost like diesel, but fruity.