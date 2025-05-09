Blueberry Bang Bang
Blueberry Bang Bang
BBB
Hybrid
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
Blueberry
Grape
Berry
Blueberry Bang Bang effects are mostly calming.
Blueberry Bang Bang is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Blueberry Bang Bang is a cross of the strains Blueberry x Cherry Bang Bang. Blueberry Bang Bang is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Blueberry Bang Bang is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Blueberry Bang BangOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Blueberry Bang Bang strain effects
Blueberry Bang Bang strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 100% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Blueberry Bang Bang products near you
Similar to Blueberry Bang Bang near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews