HybridTHC 20%CBD

Blueberry Cream

Blueberry Cream is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and Cookies And Cream. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blueberry Cream is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Blueberry Cream typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blueberry Cream’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Cream, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



