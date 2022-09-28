Blueberry Shortcake
Blueberry Shortcake effects are mostly energizing.
Blueberry Shortcake potency is higher THC than average.
Blueberry Shortcake is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, tingly, and talkative. Blueberry Shortcake has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Blueberry Shortcake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Blueberry Shortcake sensations
Blueberry Shortcake helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 33% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
