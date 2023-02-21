Bluegrass
Bluegrass is a hybrid weed strain bred by Bluegrass Cannabis with stock from AG Seed Co. Bluegrass is a balanced mix of legendary strains Northern Lights and Haze. It grows frosty green and purple buds that exhibit cerebral and corporeal effects. Bluegrass has a floral and fruity aroma with notes of honey. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bluegrass, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
