ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bog Blue Kush
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Bog Blue Kush
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

5 1 reviews

Bog Blue Kush

Bog Blue Kush

Bog Seeds’ Bog Blue Kush crosses their Blue Moon Rocks and Sour Bubble. One of their top-shelf indicas, this high-THC strain will leave you floating on a cloud and ready to cozy up for a nap. Its thick, rich flavor has notes of blueberry, lavender, and kush that linger like smoke in a hazy room.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Bog Blue Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Bog Blue Kush nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Sour Bubble
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Moon Rocks
parent
Strain
Bog Blue Kush

Products with Bog Blue Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Bog Blue Kush nearby.